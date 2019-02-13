Heineken toasts fizziest beer growth in a decade

Dutch brewing giant on Wednesday cheered the fastest sales growth in its core brand in a decade, helped by the roll-out of a non-alcoholic

Despite a fall in overall profits the world's second largest brewer recorded growing sales in major markets last year, although it warned that 2019 could be "volatile".

"In 2018 we delivered another year of superior top-line growth. The brand grew 7.7 per cent, its best performance in over a decade, with 0.0 now available in 38 countries," Heineken said.

The Amsterdam-based brewer' posted profits of 1.9 billion euros for 2018, down 1.6 per cent on the year before, based on total sales of 26.8 billion, up by 3.7 per cent.

Heineken sales grew by double digits in Brazil, Britain, Germany, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, and Russia, while returned to profit, the company said.

Among other brands, sales of Tiger, Desperados, Birra Moretti and Krusovice all grew by volume.

But the brewer warned that "going into 2019, we expect the environment to remain uncertain and volatile".

The group is the world's second-largest brewer after Belgium-based

Founded in the 19th century, Heineken produces and sells more than 250 brands including tequila-flavoured beer, Sol, John Smith's and Strongbow cider.

It employs about 80,000 people in 70 countries around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)