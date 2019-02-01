Helmet use mandatory in Nashik district

Use of helmet has been made compulsory in Nashik district from Friday, district Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjay Darade said here.
Police teams led by Darade himself took action against 60 two-wheeler riders for not using helmet and recovered a fine of Rs 25,000 at Devla town, he said.
The police also took action against car drivers who were not using seat belts.
Roses were given to the riders who used helmets and seat belts.
