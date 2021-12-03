Hero MotoCorp expands operations in Argentina, opens flagship dealership

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp commences retail operations in Mexico
Hero MotoCorp net profit rises almost 500% to Rs 365 cr in June quarter
Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO
Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash
-
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced the expansion of operations in Argentina with the opening of its flagship dealership in Buenos Aires in partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina.
Gilera Motors Argentina (GMA) will make new investments to rapidly expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp's products. This is expected to generate nearly 500 new jobs in the region, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Further, GMA has also expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini province of Buenos Aires to completely renovate its infrastructure and adapt the latest automotive technologies that are incorporated in Hero MotoCorp products, it added.
"We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October," Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Business Sanjay Bhan said.
The company has already inaugurated a flagship store and is focussed on scaling up sales and service across the country, he added.
GMA is one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in Argentina and one of the most experienced motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America.
Gilera Motors Argentina Director Ramiro Di Liscia said, "our association will have a multiplier effect on the local economy, generating investment and new direct and indirect jobs. We are adding nearly 500 new jobs already and expect more benefits to the local economy as we further expand our operations in the future."
The new investment and new facilities that Gilera Motors Argentina is making will boost the industry in the country. Customers will also benefit from the latest technologies of Hero MotoCorp products such as the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R, which comply with Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards, GMA Vice-President Omar Caruso said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU