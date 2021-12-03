Meta's India revenue up 16% to Rs 1,485 crore in FY21; net profit dips

-
ALSO READ
US-based Meta Company to sue Facebook for infringing upon its name
Meta testing new controls for users, businesses in Facebook News Feed
Meta delaying plans to encrypt Facebook, Instagram messages till 2023
Meta launches new safety initiatives aiming at online protection of women
Meta's counter to hate speech: Ten fact checkers in 11 languages
-
Meta's (formerly Facebook) total income in India grew 16 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1,485 crore in 2020-21, while its net profit dipped 6 per cent to Rs 128 crore, as per regulatory documents.
Its gross ad revenue saw a 41 per cent jump to Rs 9,326 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021, as per a filing with the Registrar of Companies, showed.
Meta's total income in India stood at about Rs 1,277 crore, while its net profit was at Rs 136 crore in FY20.
When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said India's dramatic shift to digital continues.
"During the pandemic, we have noticed a bigger shift towards digital - not just in consumers adopting digital tools for their everyday needs, but also deeply engaging with businesses and brands online.
"As the country grappled with an extended period of lockdown, businesses - large and small - relied on digital as a medium to connect with their customers," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further stated: "We are now discovering that many of the changes in consumer behaviour triggered by the pandemic are here to stay and will continue to drive growth for digital advertising platforms, especially as savvy marketers make digital a central part of their strategy".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU