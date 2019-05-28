Heroin worth Rs 10.5 lakh seized, three persons arrested

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department personnel seized 282 gm of heroin from two places here, an official said Tuesday.
The spokesman said three persons were arrested by personnel of the anti-narcotics squad on Monday night for allegedly trafficking of the contraband worth Rs 10.5 lakh in the local market, from Myanmar.
A person from neighbouring Manipur was also arrested by the officials at the same time for possession of 2.163 kg of Ganja (cannabis), he said.
The accused persons were produced before a local court in Aizawl which remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
