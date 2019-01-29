JUST IN
Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 82 pc to Rs 11.85 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Animal healthcare firm Hester Biosciences Tuesday reported 82 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 11.85 crore for the third quarter ended December, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.50 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Hester Biosciences said in a BSE filing.

Its standalone net sales stood at Rs 41.55 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 31.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Hester Biosciences were trading at Rs 1,130 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.67 per cent from its previous close.

Tue, January 29 2019. 14:20 IST

