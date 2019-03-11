HGS, NASSCOM Foundation launch centre to train differently-abled persons

(HGS) has teamed up with Foundation, to launch a centre of excellence in Bengaluru for training differently-abled persons.

" in collaboration with Foundation, has launched a centre of excellence for training persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Bengaluru," a joint statement said.

The centre will train a minimum of 100 PwDs making them industry-ready over the next 12 months with a goal to place at least 50 per cent of them in already sensitised for hiring them.

This is third such centre set up under the partnership, after and

"As part of the training program, these 100 trainees will be skilled in a variety of job roles suitable for hospitality, IT or and They will also be trained on soft skills, interview skills, communication skills, English language...," the statement said.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the centre is accessible not just in terms of barrier-free access but also uses and follows the principles of universal design.

