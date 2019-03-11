Over 1.31 cr women,119 transgenders to vote in Apr 23 LS polls

-
Over 1.31 crore women and 119 transgenders will be among the total of 2.54 crore voters in Kerala who are expected to exercise their franchise in the April 23 Lok Sabha polls in the state.
Malappuram district has got the maximum number of voters --30,47,923 and Wayanad the least --- 5,81,245, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told reporters here Monday.
"The model code of conduct is already in place. The notification will be issued on March 28. The last date for submitting the nomination is April 4 and the last date to withdraw the same is on April 8," Meena said.
He also said there are 24,970 polling booths in Kerala.
"There are 1,22,97,403 male voters and 1,31,11,189 female voters. There are 119 transgender voters this time," Meena said.
He said all officials on election duty had been properly trained on how to operate Electronic Voting Machines.
