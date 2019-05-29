HI names 18-member Indian women's team for the FIH Series Finals

Wednesday named an 18-member Indian team, led by Rampal, for the upcoming FIH Women's Series Finals starting in Hiroshima, on June 15.

While will the Indian team, will share the responsibility of Vice- and the tournament will see making her International debut.

Experienced and will guard India's goalpost while defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, and have been named in the squad.

Midfielders Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Lilima Minz, and have been called-up while the forward-line features Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Jyoti.

"We have a good balanced team with youth and experienced players. is replacing injured in the midfield and she has shown in training that she is worthy of the position and executes her role and sticks to the tasks as expected. She makes her International debut and I believe she will do well," said

Grouped in Pool A along with Poland, and Fiji, will begin their campaign on the opening day against Uruguay, while Pool B features 18th Gold Medallist Japan, Chile, and

"We have had good preparations, having played against different styles during our tour to Spain, and Republic of Korea," Marijne said.

"We have done everything we could do to be well-prepared and now we will focus on getting off to a good start against "



Indian Team:



Goalkeepers: (Vice Captain), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete,

Midfielders: Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal,

Forwards: (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Jyoti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)