Highest NFR earnings from ticket-less passengers in May

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Wednesday announced that it has earned Rs 6.74 crore, the highest ever income as penalty from ticket-less passengers in a single month, in May this year.

The earnings from the offenders was 33.73 per cent higher than Rs 5.04 crore, the collection from ticket-less travellers in May last year.

"This is the highest ever earnings in a single month in the history of this railway from ticket checking," Chief Public Relations Officer said.

During May 2019, NF Railway detected 96,599 cases of ticket violations against 74,150 cases during the same month of last year, registering an increase of 30.28 per cent, Sharma said in a statement.

"Substantial growth in earning against ticket checking activity in May 2019 was possible due to proper mobilisation of the ticket checking staff at vulnerable sections and with constant monitoring by divisions and headquarter units," Sharma informed.

To sustain future growth in this head, and yearly targets have already been fixed despite the fact that prevention of is a challenging job with limited number of staff, he added.

"To discourage ticket-less travelling, has put systems in place, whereby surprise ticket checking drive is conducted by Flying Ticket Checking Squads of divisions as well as headquarter. Fortress checks are also conducted in stations," Sharma elaborated.

He said ticket checking has always been the endeavor of not only to sustain growth, but also to ensure that the passengers are travelling with proper ticket and in proper class.

"This also helps the genuine passenger to have a Maximum stress has been given to discourage by conducting regular checking at vulnerable sections," he added.

