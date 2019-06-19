William Dalrymple's new book on rise of East India Company; to hit stands on September 10

William is coming out with a new book, this time with the tale of the Company and how it became the first global corporate power by conquering an entire subcontinent.

"The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East Company" will hit stands on September 10, publishers have announced.

Calling it Dalrymple's "most ambitious book to date", the publishers said the book discusses one of the most supreme acts of "corporate violence" in world history.

"'The Anarchy' tells the remarkable story of how one of the world's most magnificent empires disintegrated and came to be replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company, based thousands of miles overseas and answerable only to its shareholders," said in a statement.

The award-winning to earlier this week to announce that the book would come in three different covers for the US, the UK and India, with "slightly different images and subtitles".

His last novel "Koh-i-Noor: The History of the World's Most Infamous Diamond" came out in 2017. He also has titles like "White Mughals" and "The Last Mughal" to his credit.

