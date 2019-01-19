11 stations under NFR to be upgraded to airport-like standard

Eleven railway stations under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), including five in Assam, have been identified for upgradation to airport-like standards as part of the railway's Rs 1 lakh crore station redevelopment programme, a said Saturday.

The stations in include Guwahati, Kamakhya, Lumding, New Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

The other stations under which made it to the list include Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Dimapur and Agartala, Chief Public Relations Officer P J Sharma said here Saturday.

The Railways has prepared a blueprint for 204 stations which will upgraded.

As per the directives of Piyush Goyal, the Railways is set to improve illumination levels at the selected railway stations and upgrade them up to airport-like standards, Sharma said.

Under this plan, illumination Lux levels will be raised to 160 in concourse area, 115 in circulating area, 150 in waiting hall, 100 in open platform areas, 200 in covered platform areas, 150 in enquiry-cum-reservation office counter, 150 in foot overbridge/sub-way areas, escalators, near lifts and stairs, besides 50 in outdoor parking areas.

The provision of the Lux illumination levels in the stations and its surroundings will help to reduce energy consumption, he said.

Improved lighting will not only provide efficient surveillance mechanism by addressing the security concern of passengers, it will also add an element of better aesthetics and cleanliness in stations.

Saying that has already achieved better illumination by 100 per cent fitment of LED lights in all its stations, the said that the Railway's plans is to complete the work by February 15.

