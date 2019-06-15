Highlights at 2230 hours

Following are the top stories at 2230 hours:
NATION
CAL17 WB-LDALL DOCTORS
WB doctors in no mood to relent despite Mamata offer
Kolkata: Agitating doctors Saturday turned down West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks at the state secretariat saying they fear about their security and rejected her appeal to end their stir, which entered the fifth day.
BOM3 GJ-LD HOTEL
Seven die while cleaning hotel sewer in Gujarat's Vadodara
Vadodara: Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died on Saturday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer of a hotel in Vadodara district of Gujarat, officials said.
DEL41 BSF-DHAKA TALKS
We fire only when situation turns ugly on border: BSF DG at Dhaka talks
New Delhi: Frontier guarding forces of India and Bangladesh Saturday decided to undertake joint efforts to reduce border killing incidents, as the BSF said it fires only when a situation turns "ugly" and lives of its troops are in danger.
DEL15 VIJAYAN-MODI
Kerala chief minister meets Modi, raises issue of Thiruvananthapuram airport's privatisation
New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here Saturday and expressed the state's reservation on the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram international airport.
DEL18 KA-KUMARASWAMY-CAUVERY
K'taka CM seeks Centre's early nod for Mekedatu project on Cauvery river
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought early nod for the proposed Rs 5,912-crore reservoir in Mekedatu on the Cauvery river.
MDS5 TL-AIRCRAFT-LD PROBE
Will go into AN-32 crash, ensure such incidents don't reoccur: IAF chief
Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force would ascertain the cause of the recent crash of an AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur, IAF chief B S Dhanoa said Saturday.
CAL5 AR-AIRCRAFT
Inclement weather hampers operation to retrieve bodies of IAF aircraft crash victims
Itanagar: Inclement weather on Saturday hampered rescue efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of 13 air-warriors who were on board the Indian Air Force aircraft that crashed in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, an IAF spokesman said.
