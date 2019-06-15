Highlights at 2230 hours

Following are the top stories at 2230 hours:



CAL17 WB-LDALL DOCTORSWB doctors in no mood to relent despite Mamata offerKolkata: Agitating doctors Saturday turned down West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks at the state secretariat saying they fear about their security and rejected her appeal to end their stir, which entered the fifth day.

Seven die while cleaning hotel sewer in Gujarat's



Vadodara: Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died on Saturday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sewer of a hotel in district of Gujarat, officials said.

We fire only when situation turns ugly on border: BSF DG at talks



New Delhi: Frontier guarding forces of and Bangladesh Saturday decided to undertake joint efforts to reduce border killing incidents, as the BSF said it fires only when a situation turns "ugly" and lives of its troops are in danger.

meets Modi, raises issue of Thiruvananthapuram airport's privatisation



New Delhi: called on at his residence here Saturday and expressed the state's reservation on the privatisation of

K'taka CM seeks Centre's early nod for Mekedatu project on



New Delhi: H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met Minister and sought early nod for the proposed Rs 5,912-crore reservoir in Mekedatu on the

Will go into crash, ensure such incidents don't reoccur:



Hyderabad: The would ascertain the cause of the recent crash of an aircraft in and take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur, B S Dhanoa said Saturday.

Inclement weather hampers operation to retrieve bodies of IAF aircraft crash victims



Itanagar: Inclement weather on Saturday hampered rescue efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of 13 air-warriors who were on board the aircraft that crashed in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, an IAF said.

