Highlights of Union Budget for 2019-20

Highlights of the Union Budget for 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Friday:



* Tax deducted at source of 2% for cash withdrawals of over Rs 1 cr a year



* Surcharge hiked on individuals with taxable income above Rs 2 cr* Effective tax rate on Rs 2-5 crore taxable income hiked by 3%* Effective tax rate on over Rs 5 crore taxable income hiked by 7%* Companies with turnover up to Rs 400 cr to pay 25% tax* Aadhaar, PAN interchangeable for filing income tax returns* To launch automated, faceless assessment of tax* To make pre-filled tax return forms available* Legacy dispute resolution plan to settle litigation in excise, service tax cases* Fiscal deficit for 2019-20 at 3.3% of GDP* Gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore* GST collections pegged at Rs 6.63 lakh crore* Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 1.05 lakh cr* Dividend income from state-owned companies seen at Rs 57,486 cr* Dividend/surplus from RBI, financial institutions at Rs 1.06 lakh cr* Customs duty on gold, precious metals hiked to 12.5%, from 10%* Customs duty on stainless steel hiked to 7.5% from 5%* Special Additional excise, road cess on petrol, diesel hiked by Re1/litre* Tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh on e-vehicle loan interest* Extra Rs 1.50 lakh tax deduction on affordable housing loans* RBI, banks to absorb merchant discount rate at small shops* To impose basic excise duty on tobacco products* Excise duty of Rs 5/1,000 sticks imposed on filter cigarettes* India now 6th largest economy vs 11th five years ago* India to become USD 3 trn economy in FY20* Well within capacity to reach USD 5-trln economy in few years* To soon announce policy package for power tariffs* PSU banks to get Rs 70,000 cr capital* Housing finance cos to be regulated by RBI, as against National Housing Bank at present* Proposed more power to RBI over NBFCs in Finance Bill* One-time, six-month guarantee to PSU banks to buy some NBFC loans* Strategic divestment of CPSEs to remain a priority* Mulling below 51% stake in PSUs on case-to-case basis* Govt to re-initiate process of Air India sale* Plans to increase minimum public shareholding in listed cos to 35% from 25%* Steps taken for easing angel tax issue of startups* Startups, investors not to face scrutiny for share premium if they file return.

