Himachal to receive more snowfall, rain next week

More snowfall and rain is expected to lash next week, the meteorological department said Sunday.

The weatherman has forecast snowfall and rain at some places in mid and high hills while thundershowers in low hills and plains from February 12 to 15.

Cloudy skies prevailed in most parts of the state Sunday, with tourist spots Manali and Kufri experiencing biting cold at minus two and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius respectively from 5.30 pm Saturday to 8.30 am Sunday, he added.

The tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, the said, adding, the minimum temperature in tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by Solan (2.4), Chail (2.3) and Dalhousie (1.2).

