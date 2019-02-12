Hindalco Industries net profit falls to Rs 247 cr in Q3 on high input cost

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries Tuesday reported a 34.38 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 247.46 crore for the December 2018 quarter due to increased cost of materials consumed.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 377.14 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The aluminium maker's revenue from operations was higher at Rs 11,938 crore as compared with Rs 11,028 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company further said that "cost of materials consumed" were at Rs 7,812 crore, higher from Rs 6,884 crore in October-December 2017.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling company and one of the biggest producers of primary aluminium in Asia.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:45 IST

