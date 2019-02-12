Gursimar, Neha and Amandeep renew battle in 4th leg of Hero WPGT

Gursimar Badwal, Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall would look to continue their rivalry on the Hero Order of Merit, as they tee off at the fourth leg of the Hero Women's Pro here on Wednesday.

While winner of the third leg Tvesa Malik will miss this week's event, the top three on the Order of Merit will have to contend with a new challenger in Ridhima Dilawari, who makes her first appearance this season.

Returning from Australia, where she played the Australian PGA Qualifying, Ridhima would look to re-discover her form at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens.

Ridhima, who represented at the Asian Games, made a successful pro debut last year by winning the penultimate event of the 2018 season in Noida.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who had a great 2018 season with one win and four runner-up finishes, is also in the field, looking for her first win in 2019.

A bunch of new professionals have made the ongoing season more competitive, especially in the absence of Vani Kapoor, who is now playing on the Australian Tour along with Astha Madan.

Afshan Fatima, who had one win last year, and Smriti Mehra, who remained winless last season, would also be looking to get back into rhythm.

Gursimar and Siddhi Kapoor will go out in the first two-ball, while Suchitra Ramesh, and Smriti would follow them in the second group.

The third group has Komal Chaudhary, Amandeep and Anousha Tripathi, while the fourth group comprises Sifat Alag, and

Ridhima Dilawari, and Afshan will make up the fifth group, while Neha, Dolma Rawat and Mehar Atwal will play together in the penultimate group.

The last to tee off in the final group will be Ananya Datar, and

