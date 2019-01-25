Hindi author Krishna Sobti dies at 93

Eminent Hindi and essayist Sobti died Friday in Delhi, family sources said. She was 93.

The breathed her last in a hospital this morning, where she was admitted for the last two months, Ashok Maheshwari, a friend and of Rajkamal Prakashan, said.

"She was about to complete her 94 years in February, so an age factor was there no doubt. For the last one week she was in the ICU," he said.

"Even after being extremely sick, she was very much aware about her thoughts, about what was happening in the society," Maheshwari added.

Born in 1925, Sobti was known for writing about issues of female identity and sexuality.

She received prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith awards and was also offered Padma Bhushan, which she had declined.

