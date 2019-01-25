Mackenzie Davis joins romantic comedy 'Happiest Season'

is in talks to star opposite Stewart in TriStar's romantic comedy "Happiest Season".

and had written the story and bought the worldwide rights of the project from them.

DuVall is also on board to direct the film, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents.

No release date has been decided for the film yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)