Business Standard

Mackenzie Davis joins romantic comedy 'Happiest Season'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Mackenzie Davis is in talks to star opposite Kristen Stewart in TriStar's romantic comedy "Happiest Season".

Clea DuVall and Mary Holland had written the story and TriStar bought the worldwide rights of the project from them.

DuVall is also on board to direct the film, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents.

No release date has been decided for the film yet.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 11:05 IST

