Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies in Delhi hospital, pres and PM pay tribute

Namvar Singh, writer, poet, and one of contemporary Hindi literature's tallest figures, has died after a month-long illness, his family said on Wednesday. He was 92.

Singh died on Tuesday night at the Institute of Medical Sciences.

He had not been keeping well for more than a month and was on the ventilator for three weeks, his daughter told

"He died at 11.51 on Tuesday night," she said.

The last rites will be performed at 4 pm on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium, she added.

Singh gave Hindi literary criticism a new direction with his books such as "Chhayavaad", "Itihas Aur Alochana", "Kahaani Nayi Kahaani", "Kavita Ke Naye Pratimaan", "Dusri Parampara Ki Khoj"



The author's death, which marks the end of an era, led to scores of people sending in their condolences.

said Singh's death was a huge loss to not only but also other languages in

"Deeply saddened by the demise of the great critic, Namvar Singh, who established a new paradigm in and criticism... My condolences to the grieving family and the world of Hindi literature," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Condoling his death, described him as a towering figure of who gave it new direction through his literary criticism.

According to Rahul Gandhi, Indian languages had lost a powerful voice with the death of Singh.

"He spent his life in creating a tolerant and democratic society. Restoring dialogue in will be the real tribute to him," Gandhi said.

Born on July 28, 1926 in Varanasi's village Jiyanpur (now in Chandauli), Singh completed his MA and PhD in Hindi literature from the

He also worked as a in his alma mater BHU as well as Jodhpur university and the (JNU).

Singh served as the of two Hindi magazines, and

wrote, "Namvar Singhji's death is a personal loss for me. Despite ideological differences, he knew how to respect people. His death is a huge loss for Hindi literature and our society. My condolences to his family."



"Dr had a special place in Hindi literature. His work and contribution will continue to influence the upcoming generations. My tribute," said CPI(M) leader

also sent his condolences.

" of Hindi literature, is no longer with us. Humble tribute to the man who gave new direction and stature to criticism in Hindi literature."



Paying tributes to the author, Rajkamal Prakashan, which published his books, said his demise was like "the disappearance of the sun from the galaxy of Hindi literature".

"He was the biggest name in Indian literature and gave a new direction to Hindi literary criticism and a new meaning to the tradition of 'vaad-vivaad aur samvaad'. He was like a father figure for me. This is a big loss for us," of the publishing house said in a statement.

