Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies after prolonged illness

Namvar Singh, one of contemporary Hindi literature's greatest writers and critics, has died after prolonged illness, family sources said on Wednesday. He was 92.

Singh, who was not keeping well for a month and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, breathed his last on Tuesday, his family said.

The last rites will be performed at 3 pm on Wednesday at the

Condoling his death, said he was a towering figure of and gave it new direction through his literary criticism.

Born on July 28, 1926 in Varanasi's village Jiyanpur (now in Chandauli), Singh completed his MA and PhD in from the

Singh shaped literary criticism in Hindi. His notable writings include "Chhayavaad", "Itihas Aur Alochana", "Kahaani Nayi Kahaani", "Kavita Ke Naye Pratimaan", "Dusri Parampara Ki Khoj".

He also worked as a in his alma mater BHU as well as Jodhpur university and the (JNU).

Singh served as the of two Hindi magazines, and

