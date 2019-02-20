Ericsson starts deploying 5G-ready telecom equipment on Voda Idea network

gear maker Wednesday said it has started deploying on Idea network.

The equipment will be used for at present and can be upgraded to provide services as per business requirement of Idea Ltd (VIL), said.

"We have been strategic partners to both and and now we enter a new phase of partnership with this deal with VIL.

"The in the Radio System portfolio will help boost the capacity of VIL's LTE (4G) network and broaden the availability of high quality mobile services for its customers," said.

He said the contract is for eight of 22 telecom circles in which VIL operates.

VIL has plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in network expansion over the next 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)