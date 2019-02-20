Crude oil prices bounce 0.32% on global cues

Crude rose 0.32 per cent to Rs 4,046 per barrel Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions amid positive overseas cues.

increased in the previous sessions on supply cut by OPEC and US sanctions on and But the market also traded on cautious note over rise in US production and forecasts of an economic slowdown.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 13, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 4,046 per barrel in a business turnover of 12,987 lots.

Meanwhile, Intermediate gained 0.12 per cent to USD 56.16, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, recovered 0.05 per cent to USD 66.48 per barrel.

