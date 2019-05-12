Hinduja brothers top UK rich list, Reuben brothers second

Indian-origin brothers dominate the annual rich list of Britain's wealthiest, with the Hinduja brothers ranked at No. 1 with a fortune of 22 billion pounds followed by Mumbai-born in second place with 18.66 billion pounds.

and Gopichand Hinduja, who run the of in the UK, registered a 1.35 billion pounds jump in their fortunes over the previous year to return to the top of Rich List' after topping it back in 2014 and 2017.

"Whether or not Britain leaves the EU, Gopi Hinduja is convinced it can forge a closer relationship with his family's homeland, notes the newspaper's profile on the 79-year-old of the Hinduja Group, Hinduja.

The London-based industrialist, along with UK-based brother Sri, 83, and their brothers Prakash, 73, and Ashok, 68, who live in and respectively, control more than 50 with a total turnover of nearly 40 billion pounds worldwide in 2018, notes the Rich List.

The family occupies four interconnected homes in Carlton House Terrace, bought from in 2006.

The Hindujas, described as devout Hindus eschewing meat and alcohol, have stakes in oil and gas, IT, energy, media, banking, property and Some of the biggest hike in profits last year came from London-registered Hinduja Automotive, which includes North Yorkshire and saw profits rise by 50 per cent to 337 million pounds on 3.5 billion pounds sales in 2017-18.

Mumbai-born siblings David, 80, and Simon, 77, with interests across property and internet, have been on a buying spree, taking hold of 1 billion pounds of property last year. The snapped up Mayfair's 300-million pounds Burlington Arcade, and a 132 million pounds block in Piccadilly.

"The pair could be excused for feeling flush after selling another stake in their data centres for 2.1 billion pounds last July, two years after 2.4 billion pounds for a separate chunk of the business," the Sunday Times' notes.

The brothers, who were ranked fourth in 2018, also saw a massive 3.56 billion pounds jump in their fortunes over the previous year.

Another Indian-origin billionaire, Lakshmi N. Mittal, suffered 3.99 billion pounds in losses to slip down to No. 11 in this year rich list, from No. 5 in 2018. The Rajasthan-born logged a business worth 10.66 billion pounds last year as he gets set to take control of his first in with a purchase from

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who topped last year's list, has slipped to third place, with 18.15 billion pounds.

The list, which estimates the 1,000 richest people in the UK, is based on identifiable wealth including land, property, other assets such as art, and shares in It does not include the amount contained in people's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)