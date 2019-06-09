Hit on thumb, Dhawan skips fielding

-
ALSO READ
Dhawan leads India's top-order onslaught with classy hundred
Dhawan, Kohli propel India to massive 352/5 against Australia
Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score 2000 runs against Australia in ODIs
CWC'19: Dhawan, Kohli power India to 352/5
To get picked, you have to perform: Coulter-Nile
-
India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia here Sunday.
Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.
Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.
With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.
It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.
Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU