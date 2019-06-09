JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Modi offers prayers at Tirupati shrine

Hasina accuses Myanmar of defying promise over repatriation of Rohingyas
Business Standard

Hit on thumb, Dhawan skips fielding

Press Trust of India  |  London 

India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia here Sunday.

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU