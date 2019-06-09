Hit on thumb, Dhawan skips fielding

opener could not field after sustaining a while batting during India's game against here Sunday.

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from and needed medical attention.

would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.

It was who took field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered to a commanding 352 for five against.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)