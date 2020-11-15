Union Minister Amit Shah condoles Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's death

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments

Union Home Minister on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said he took the to new heights.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took to new heights.

"In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

