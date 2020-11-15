UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'recycled incense sticks' in Gorakhpur

JUST IN
Business Standard

To promote environment-friendly products in the market, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'recycled incense sticks' at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

The 'recycled incense sticks', named 'Aashirwaad', are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, a research institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has provided technical support in making these incense sticks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 15 2020. 13:04 IST

