HNG, AAPI ink pact to provide virtual consultations

: HealthNet Global Limited (HNG)



a company owned by the Apollo Hospitals Group, Monday announced the signing of an MoU with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) to deliver virtual second opinion consultations.

As part of the collaboration, AAPI members will deliver free virtual consultations to the underserved rural population in states like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states where HNG has a presence.

The collaboration would also enable patients to seek second opinions from distinguished doctors based in the United States for complicated clinical problems and procedures.

"As part of our collaboration, HNG will connect AAPI members with the underserved rural population through Medeintegra our flagship telemedicine platform.

People across the country will also be able to access the profiles of all the AAPI physicians through our App to seek consultations and second opinions and make informed decisions about their healthcare needs," Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy told reporters.

Any physician from AAPI, who is interested, can join on to the platform from where they would be able to give consultation, she said adding "then we start slotting them to give second opinion service for patients".

"Over the next 90 days we will convert this into a formal agreement and the services will be launched within the next 90 days," Reddy said.

AAPI President Suresh Reddy said it is a great opportunity for all the Indian-origin physicians living in the U.S to serve the country of their birth.

Founded in 1982, AAPI represents a conglomeration of more than 80,000 practicing physicians of Indian origin in the US.

HNG is owned by the Apollo Hospital Group and provides remote healthcare to people across the country.

