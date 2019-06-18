UP govt to now issue press releases in Sanskrit also

In a bid to promote Sanskrit, the government will now issue press releases in along with Hindi, English and Urdu, an said Tuesday.

The first press note in was issued by the on Monday.

Senior officials of the Information Department said the important speeches of and government information will be released also in Sanskrit, along with Hindi, English and

The department has decided to take help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sansthan for translating chief minister's speeches for public release.

"This is the first time that such a step is being taken. The speech of (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in was released in Sanskrit and was well received. Now we plan to expand it further," the said.

During a function on Monday, Adityanath had said that Sanskrit was in the DNA of the country.

"Sanskrit is in the DNA of India, it is now limited to the work of priests," he had said.

Incidentally, there are 25 periodicals in which are printed in Sanskrit but none of them is a daily.

