APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.11% to Rs 1621.64 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 64.18% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 1621.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1275.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1621.641275.76 27 OPM %3.656.93 -PBDT35.3370.28 -50 PBT19.6356.38 -65 NP12.8735.93 -64

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

