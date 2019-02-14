APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 34.45% in the September 2018 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 5.64%, rises for third straight session
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 4.11%, rises for fifth straight session
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd drops for fifth straight session
-
Sales rise 27.11% to Rs 1621.64 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 64.18% to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.11% to Rs 1621.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1275.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1621.641275.76 27 OPM %3.656.93 -PBDT35.3370.28 -50 PBT19.6356.38 -65 NP12.8735.93 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU