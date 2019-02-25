Will govt bow before separatists or hold timely polls in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Holding elections in will be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last five years, Conference leader said Monday.

"Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years," Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former chief minister of was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week.

Abdullah said except for an odd by-election, all elections in since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.

"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.

