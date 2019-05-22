Holly Hunter boards 'Succession' season two

winner Hunter is set to star in the second season of satirical family drama "Succession".

The show, which premiered on the network in June last year, follows the fictional Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch,

Hunter, best known for starring in films such as "Broadcast News", "The Piano" and shows like "Top of the Lake", joins Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and in the cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is expected to come back for its sophomore run in August this year.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" is produced by Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, and

Armstrong also serves as producer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)