Five killed, two injured in road accident in Odisha

Five members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Odisha's district early on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place near on National Highway No 26 when the family members were returning home at Khuseiguda village from Kesinga railway station and the truck hit their car, killing five on the spot, they said.

The victims had been to Visakhapatnam for health check up and were returning home after getting down at Kesinga station.

The injured, both women, were rushed to a hospital here and one of them was later shifted to Visakhapatnam as her condition deteriorated, police added.

