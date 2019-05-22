and Brad Pitt, the stars of Quentin Tarantino's upcoming directorial "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", have recalled their experiences of working with the late on the film.

In an interview with magazine, DiCaprio and Pitt remembered having their fanboy moments on the sets when they met Perry, who died in March this year at the age of 52.

"I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, 'Oh my God, that's over there!'" DiCaprio said.

DiCaprio was among the many Hollywood celebrities who had condoled Perry's death on in March.

Pitt exclaimed, "That's Luke f***ing Perry," as the reminisced about the fandom Perry witnessed during his "Beverly Hills, 90210" days and how he used to follow the icon.

"We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and ('Beverly Hills') was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him.

"Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special," the recalled.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which is Tarantino's ninth directorial, is an ode to the Hollywood of his childhood and explores how the Golden Age of the industry came to an end with the murder of at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.

It features DiCaprio, 44, as Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor, with Pitt, 55, playing his longtime stunt double named The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Tate, essayed by in the film.

The film marks last cinematic outing for Perry, who essayed the role of Scott Lancer, an actor in one of the shows Rick stars in.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had its premiere at the ongoing The film releases worldwide in July this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)