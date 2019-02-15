Hollywood A-listers sign open letter urging Academy to reverse its Oscar decision

George Clooney, and are among the actors and directors who have urged the to reverse their decision of presenting four categories of during commercial breaks.

Directors Michael Mann, Alejandro G Inarritu, and actors such as Brad Pitt, Robert DeNiro, Elizabeth Banks, and are also the signatories of the letter by the

In its attempt to keep the live telecast under three hours, the Academy had decided to present four categories -- cinematography, film editing, live action shorts and makeup and hairstyling -- during commercial breaks with the winners' speeches set to air later in the broadcast.

Academy John Bailey, a cinematographer himself, in an email to the members had said the change would be on a rotation each year, meaning that at least four different categories would use this format in 2020 and that the four mentioned would be exempt.

After the open letter, the Academy assured the signatories that "no award category at ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its nominees and winners as less than any others."



The organisation said that the branches of the affected categories had volunteered to go first this year.

The letter is also backed by as Spike Lee, and among many others.

