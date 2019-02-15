Gujjar quota agitation enters eighth day

community members continued to block railway tracks in for the eighth consecutive day on Friday despite the releasing a notification to give 5 per cent reservation to them and four other communities agitating for it.

and representatives of the community are holding discussions to end the deadlock, of the station Brijendra Singh said.

The ongoing dharna led by on railway tracks and a blockade laid on highways has caused much inconvenience to people.

As per the North Western Railways spokesperson, 64 trains have been cancelled, 71 diverted and 32 partially cancelled in the last eight days.

Bainsla and his supporters began their sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar area of district on February 8, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

The Gujjar agitators are sitting on Mumbai- railway track near Malarna Dungar and Sawai Madhopur- rail track at Chauth Ka Barwara in district.

