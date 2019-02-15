Kellton Tech net up 8.8 per cent to Rs 18.5 crore in Q3

: Friday said its net profit for the quarter-ended December 31, 2018 stood at Rs 18.5 crore up 8.8 per cent over the same quarter the previous fiscal.

The net profit was Rs 17 crore in the third quarter of FY 18, a press release from the company said.

The total revenue was at Rs 2,07.8 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 210.8 crore during the corresponding period the previous year, reflecting a decrease of 1.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Commenting on the results, chairman and whole-time director of Kellton Tech Niranjan Chintam said the company has recorded steady growth in this quarter and gained huge traction in the IoT business in and the APAC region.

"While gearing up to fuel the next level of growth, we are expanding our existing portfolio to deliver high-quality service to our customers," he said.

"This quarter, with 13 new clients, we also continue to focus on maintaining stable win ratios and investing in people and technologies to stay relevant in the market, he added.

