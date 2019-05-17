Honeywell says employee among 4 killed in Dubai crash

A employee was among four people killed in a plane crash near airport, the US said on Friday, denying it owned the aircraft.

The UK-registered plane went down Thursday five kilometres (three miles) south of the international hub, the state agency said, citing civil aviation authorities.

"The four-seat plane crashed while on a mission to calibrate at the airport, with all crew members, three British and one South African, killed," said.

A statement from received by AFP said one of those killed was a company employee, although it did not give the victim's nationality.

"We are deeply saddened by the that a small, chartered plane crashed in yesterday evening and our heartfelt condolences are with the victims' families," it said.

"A employee was among the four victims. The plane was not owned or operated by Honeywell but by a third party engaged by Honeywell," it added, denying an earlier report.

The crash, according to civil aviation authorities, was due to a technical malfunction.

It caused some disturbance at the airport on Thursday night, including the diversion of some flights, before the situation returned to normal.

is one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

