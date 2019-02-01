Honeywell forecasts full-year earnings above estimates

(Reuters) - International Inc on Friday forecast full-year earnings in a range that was largely above analysts' estimates, as the company continues to benefit from robust demand for aircraft parts.

The company, which makes everything from aircraft engines to catalysts used in petroleum refining, said it expects 2019 earnings per share between $7.80 and $8.10, compared to an average estimate of $7.88 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Honeywell's fourth-quarter revenue fell 10.3 percent, as it spun off its home and in the fourth quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Divya R and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

