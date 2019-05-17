Two killed in Dubai plane crash

The pilot and co-pilot of a small plane were killed in a crash Thursday, causing delays at Dubai airport, the emirate's government media office said.
"An accident involving a small plane with four passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant," it said in a statement.
The small Diamond Aircraft, owned by US tech giant Honeywell, crashed due to a technical malfunction, it said.
"All operations at the Dubai airport are running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security," it added.
Dubai's international airport is one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
