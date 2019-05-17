China creates app to recognize Pandas

has developed an app that allows conservationists to identify individual using facial recognition technology, state-run agency reported Friday.

Researchers have also built a database with over 120,000 images and 10,000 video clips of giant that would allow them to correctly identify individual animals.

"The app and database will help us gather more precise and well-rounded data on the population, distribution, ages, gender ratio, birth and deaths of wild pandas, who live in deep mountains and are hard to track," Chen Peng, a at the Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, told Xinhua.

last year also announced plans to create a bastion for giant three times the size of Yellowstone National Park to link up and encourage breeding among existing wild populations of the notoriously slow-reproducing animal, reported.

At least 10 billion yuan (USD 1.6 billion) had been budgeted for the National Park in mountainous for the nation's favourite creature, reported.

Giant pandas have a notoriously low reproductive rate, a key factor -- along with habitat loss -- in their status as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of threatened

More than 80 per cent of the world's wild pandas live in Sichuan, with the rest in and

There were about 548 giant pandas in captivity globally as of November, Xinhua said.

The number living in the wild has dwindled to fewer than 2000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)