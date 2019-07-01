Kynan, Shagun in action on first day of shotgun World Championships

The likes of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Rajeshwari Kumari and Shagun Chowdhary will be representing India on the opening day of ISSF Shotgun World Cup here Tuesday.

A 29-member Indian squad, including 12 juniors, is in the northern Italian town to compete with shooters from across the world.

A total of 83 nations will see 582 athletes pile up 769 starts in the 12 medal events spread across five competition days.

All four Olympic shotgun events including mixed team will be on show and the Indian senior squad will look to gain confidence with a good showing ahead of the upcoming quota tournaments for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Competitions begin with the qualifying for trap events and the four finals across senior and junior events will be held on Wednesday.

