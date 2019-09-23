HOOQ Partners With Amazon Pay; Subscribers to get Exclusive Cashback Offer

/ -- HOOQ, the largest video-on-demand service in Southeast Asia, announced its association with Amazon Pay. Through this partnership, HOOQ subscribers can now avail a hassle-free one-click subscription to their favourite international content using Amazon Pay. Additionally, they can also avail exclusive cashback of up to 40% on both the monthly and annual* subscription packs.

HOOQ's library spans across genres such as action, comedy, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy and many more. The platform boasts over 10,000 hours of world-class international and Hollywood content, featuring shows like Killing Eve, Originals, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash, Gotham, Supergirl and movies like Hangover, The Intern, The Batman series, The Pursuit of Happyness to name a few.

Commenting on the partnership, Zulfiqar Khan, Managing Director - HOOQ India said, "Amazon Pay is known to be one of the most popular and trusted payment gateways amongst the Indian netizens. With our partnership with Amazon Pay, we aim to expand our reach and simultaneously provide ease of access to a vast portfolio of international and Hollywood content to our subscriber base. Amazon Pay users will now also have an option to explore an ever-refreshing library of exclusive content at an unparallel price point."



Commenting on the partnership, Manesh Mahatme, Director - Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India said, "This partnership with HOOQ gives customers an added option of digital payments and reduces friction.With Amazon Pay, users can now pay securely for their subscription and enjoy a vast variety of video content."



Amazon Pay aims to be a one-stop, effortless and trusted payment gateway for its patrons. The association aims at reducing hassle in payments, ensuring smooth process and providing added benefits to the customers. Subscribers get the benefit of 'one-click' payment with a swifter check out process. Additionally, through Amazon Pay, customers can receive refunds faster than bank transfers or credit cards. They can also view the details of their transactions in an online statement.

*Offer valid for one-time usage only and upto Rs 100 on the annual pack.

About HOOQ HOOQ is the leading video-on-demand service for emerging markets in Asia, delivering over 10,000 hours of local, regional and Hollywood films, shows and live TV to its users anytime, anywhere and on any device. Started as a joint venture in January 2015 by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros, HOOQ has built an entertainment destination deeply rooted in its understanding of consumers' needs and habits. HOOQ currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore, with a combined population footprint of over 1.7 billion people.

About AmazonPay Amazon Pay is a trusted and convenient way to pay for anything, anywhere on and off Amazon.in. Amazon continues to extend the convenience of Amazon Pay by making it possible for millions of cash customers to start making digital transactions and support the Government's vision of encouraging electronic payment leading to a less-cash society in India. Amazon Pay smoothens the customer experience of online payments at the time of placing orders with the benefit of 'one-click' payments leading to a faster and smoother check out process. With its cash-load feature, Amazon Pay also solves the pain point of tendering exact amount of cash at the time of delivery.

