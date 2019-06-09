Hope that history repeats itself: Kohli on another World Cup triumph in UK

Skipper Kohli has expressed hope that the Indian team can repeat history by winning another in England, 36 years after its maiden triumph in 1983.

At a reception hosted by the Indian to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, Kohli told the Indian diaspora that "special things" can happen together.

"We can feel the love and warmth. We really look forward to all the support that we can get from all of you throughout this campaign," said Kohli in reference to the diaspora support at the ICC fixtures across England and

The event to welcome the Indian team to the was attended by senior Indian-origin parliamentarians and entrepreneurs as well as ministers and Lord

"It was in the in 1983 that we won the first I think we are all hoping that history is going to repeat itself," said Ghanashyam, in her welcome message to the Indian team at her residence on Friday evening.

"This is a very important relationship that we have between and the UK, the relationship in the arena of particularly It was in 1932 that played its first international game against the and in 1953 that we won the first international against England," she recalled.

The Indian also confirmed that the diplomacy initiative launched by during his visit to the UK last April for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is set to kick off from October.

"The announced a scheme for training 30 girls and 30 boys from Commonwealth countries during CHOGM last year. This shows the importance of cricket, not just to but for all the countries of the Commonwealth and I want to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI because it is they who would be conducting this training," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)