Hostage taker's wife thrashed by locals, dies in hospital: UP Police

-
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA stir: Adityanath appeals for peace after clashes in parts of UP
UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for Unnao rape victim's family
Will pay farmers' dues even if defaulter sugar mills have to be sold: UP CM
Adityanath calls for uniform education system in India for social equality
Adityanath directs govt depts to embrace 'fiscal discipline' as polls loom
-
The wife of a man who took over 20 children hostage died in a hospital after being thrashed by locals, police said on Friday.
The man's wife died on Thursday night while trying to escape but was thrashed by the locals on the spot, IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said.
He said she was rushed to a hospital as she was bleeding from a wound on her head but she succumbed to injuries.
Agarwal said the exact cause of her death would be known after post-mortem.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the rescue operation.
"All personnel who took part in the operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," said UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU