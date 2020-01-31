JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jamia firing: Protesters detained; Oppn likely to protest in parliament
Business Standard

Hostage taker's wife thrashed by locals, dies in hospital: UP Police

She was rushed to a hospital as she was bleeding from a wound on her head but she succumbed to injuries

Press Trust of India  |  Farrukhabad (UP) 

Farukhabad hostage
Farukhabad hostage (Photo: ANI)

The wife of a man who took over 20 children hostage died in a hospital after being thrashed by locals, police said on Friday.

The man's wife died on Thursday night while trying to escape but was thrashed by the locals on the spot, IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said.

He said she was rushed to a hospital as she was bleeding from a wound on her head but she succumbed to injuries.

Agarwal said the exact cause of her death would be known after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the rescue operation.

"All personnel who took part in the operation will be given a certificate of appreciation," said UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish K Awasthi.
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU