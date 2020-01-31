JUST IN
Top 10 business headlines: Economic survey to be tabled in Parliament
Business Standard

Top events of the day: Economic survey, UK set to leave EU, and more

Bank employees union to go on a nation wide strike starting today, India plans to evacuate its citizens in Wuhan. Here're the top events of the day to keep an eye on

BS Web Team 

Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Krishnamurthy Subramanian | Photo: Sanjay Sharma

Economic Survey to be released today

The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 today, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21. Read here

Brexit today

Indian companies which have a significant presence in the United Kingdom are preparing for Britain’s exit from the European Union today by cutting jobs and relocating plants and staff. Read here

Nationwide Bank employee unions strike

Bank employee unions have announced a series of agitations, including a two-day strike today and tomorrow - in order to press their demands.

Read here

India plans evacuating its citizens from Wuhan

India was preparing to evacuate its citizens today from China's Wuhan city. The epicentre of the deadly choronavirus that has killed 170 people, infected 7,711 others and spread to at least 17 countries. Read here

EC to hold Delhi poll preparedness meet on Friday

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a "special meeting" on Friday with Delhi's poll and police officials for a comprehensive review of poll preparedness and to discuss important aspects of ensuring free and fair elections on February 8. Read here
First Published: Fri, January 31 2020. 06:51 IST

