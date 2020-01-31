Top events of the day: Economic survey, UK set to leave EU, and more

-
Economic Survey to be released today
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 today, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21. Read here
Brexit today
Indian companies which have a significant presence in the United Kingdom are preparing for Britain’s exit from the European Union today by cutting jobs and relocating plants and staff. Read hereNationwide Bank employee unions strike
Bank employee unions have announced a series of agitations, including a two-day strike today and tomorrow - in order to press their demands.
Read here
India plans evacuating its citizens from Wuhan
India was preparing to evacuate its citizens today from China's Wuhan city. The epicentre of the deadly choronavirus that has killed 170 people, infected 7,711 others and spread to at least 17 countries. Read here
EC to hold Delhi poll preparedness meet on Friday
The Election Commission (EC) will hold a "special meeting" on Friday with Delhi's poll and police officials for a comprehensive review of poll preparedness and to discuss important aspects of ensuring free and fair elections on February 8. Read here
