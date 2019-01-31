House collapses after fire; woman dead

A 35-year-old woman died and seven people were injured after a building caught fire and collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

The fire broke out in a bakery on the ground floor of the three-storey house at Ikram Nagar colony in Loni town on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police said.

Two exploded one by one, following which the roof of the house came down. Apart from fire fighters, a team of the was also pressed into service at 3.15 am, an said.

The deceased, Fatima Begum, received severe burn injuries and was buried under the debris of the collapsed building. Her two children along with five neighbours sustained burn injuries, the said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)