Leather exports to record 6 pc growth in 2018-19: CLE

The country's leather exports will grow by 6 per cent to Rs 39,200 crore during the current fiscal on account of growing demand in global markets, the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said Thursday.

said increase in the exports will help in creating huge number of jobs in the sector.

"In the next three years, we will see creation of 3.24 lakh new jobs and formalisation of 2 lakh jobs in footwear, leather and accessories sector through training of youth under central government assistance, with an outlay of Rs 696 crore," he said in a statement.

In 2017-18, the exports stood at Rs 37,000 crore. The leather and footwear sector currently employs 4.42 million people, out of which 30 per cent are women.

He also said extensive modernisation of the tanning sector in will be undertaken in the next two years with the assistance of Rs 414 crore.

The council has organised a three day India-International Leather Fair in Chennai to showcase potential in the sector.

To explore new markets for promoting exports, Aqeel said the council will work aggressively in marketing and organising buyer-seller meets.

"Currently our exports are concentrated in We are exploring several new markets," he added.

He said 17 meets and shows will be organised in 2019-10 for this purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)