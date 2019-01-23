How bird beaks evolved over time decoded

The beaks of birds are not as adapted to the types they feed on as it is generally believed, according to a study which suggests the versatile evolved to accomplish many useful tasks.

The observation that finch species possessed different shapes to obtain different foods was central to the theory of evolution by natural selection, said researchers at the University of in the UK.

It has been assumed that this form-function relationship holds true across all species of bird, they said.

The study, published in the journal Evolution, used computational and mathematical techniques to better understand the connection between shapes and functions in living birds.

By measuring shape in a wide range of modern species from museum collections and looking at information about how the beak is used by different species to eat different foods, the team was able to assess the link between beak shape and feeding behaviour.

"This is, to our knowledge, the first approach to test a long-standing principle in biology: that the beak shape and function of birds is tightly linked to their feeding ecologies," said from the University of

"The connection between beak shapes and feeding ecology in birds was much weaker and more complex than we expected," said Guillermo Navalon, of the study and a PhD student at

"While there is definitely a relationship there, many species with similarly shaped beaks forage in entirely different ways and on entirely different kinds of food," Navalon said.

"These results only made sense when you realise birds use the beak for literally everything! said from

"Therefore, it also makes sense they evolved a versatile not just for getting food, but also to accomplish many other tasks," said Marugan-Lobon.

This is the first time we studied the link between beak shape and ecology across all groups, said from the in the US.

The researchers looked at a huge range of beak shapes and feeding ecologies: hummingbirds, eagles, parrots, puffins, flamingos.

