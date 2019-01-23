Fresh tremor hits eastern Nepal

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the Eastern Nepal's and its adjoining districts late Tuesday, the country's seismological department said.

The tremor was felt around 10.30 pm and its epicentre was in district, about 500 km east of Kathmandu, the said on Wednesday.

Tremor was also felt in neighbouring district, it added.

This was not an aftershock of the great Gorkha earthquake of April 25, 2015, but a fresh one that occurs in the region time to time, the department said.

This was the second quake that hit the nation in less than 12 hours.

On Tuesday, a mild termor of 3.3-magnitude was felt in and around metropolitan city at 11.26 am.

Its epicentre was in the national capital's Thapathali area.

The department said that it was an aftershock of the Gorkha earthquake.

was hit by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly, 9,000 people dead, 22,000 injured. Around 6,00,000 structures in and other nearby towns were either damaged or destroyed.

